Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 110,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 106,347 shares.The stock last traded at $74.76 and had previously closed at $72.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Danaos Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.70 by ($0.71). Danaos had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 59.19%. The business had revenue of $249.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 270,676 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,600,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Danaos by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its holdings in Danaos by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 300,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Danaos by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of February 28, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

