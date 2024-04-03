iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.22

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 3504121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.