Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 27,084 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 143% compared to the average daily volume of 11,127 call options.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

HPE traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 13,351,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,401,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

