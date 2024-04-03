Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. 982,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,822. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 293,250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 804,488 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.