Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Estate Counselors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.73 and a 200 day moving average of $401.79. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

