DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,931,314. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

