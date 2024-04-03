WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 2,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 43.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16.6% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.05. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,200 shares of company stock worth $9,410,626 over the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

