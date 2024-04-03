General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $175.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $181.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,318,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,480. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

