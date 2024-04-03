Flare (FLR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.50 Billion

Flare (FLR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $215.34 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flare has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,792,414,347 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,858,707,737.56359 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03871715 USD and is up 9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $105,473,439.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

