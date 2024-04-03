WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $21.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.10. The company had a trading volume of 115,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,145. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

