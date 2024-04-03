Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,178,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

