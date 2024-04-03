White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,587. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $152.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.94.

About Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

