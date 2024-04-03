Trust Point Inc. Invests $2.83 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

