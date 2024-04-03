Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $356,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,053,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,398,152. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

