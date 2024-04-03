Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 268,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 670,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 92,972 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 46,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. 1,885,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,893,081. The company has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

