The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,907 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 8.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $33,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. 1,102,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,549. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

