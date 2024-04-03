Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires 670 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 1.0% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 733,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $76.37. 6,383,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,649,047. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 849.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.50. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

