Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $13.60 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 10.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $391.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,219. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $398.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.59 and its 200 day moving average is $365.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

