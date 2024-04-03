WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Read Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $126.36. 1,087,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,519. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.