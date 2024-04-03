WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,908,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 118.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 106,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,363. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.00. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $45.96.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

