WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after buying an additional 929,585 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,598,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after buying an additional 1,802,959 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 166.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after buying an additional 2,169,132 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after buying an additional 1,504,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $664,688. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 603,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,900. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 167.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.