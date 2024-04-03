Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $31.31 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $12.70 on Wednesday, reaching $776.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,833. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $351.27 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $737.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

