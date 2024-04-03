PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Releases Earnings Results

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 228.54% and a negative net margin of 233.18%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.
PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance
PYRGF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 1,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,056. PyroGenesis Canada has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36.
