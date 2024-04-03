World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WKC

World Kinect Trading Down 1.5 %

WKC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 103,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. World Kinect has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Kinect will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,990,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.