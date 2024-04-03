Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 6,590,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,589,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

