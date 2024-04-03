First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.80

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.80 and last traded at $71.48, with a volume of 5958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $620.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 133,479 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 3,144.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 191,809 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

