Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.04

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 2482591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

