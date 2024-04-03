Cencora (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $245.90

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $245.90 and last traded at $245.82, with a volume of 171069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.22.

Cencora Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.04 and a 200 day moving average of $210.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220,472 shares of company stock valued at $993,554,798. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $5,947,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

