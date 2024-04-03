3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.70

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.70 and last traded at $94.34, with a volume of 1492659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $11,908,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

