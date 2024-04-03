Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.04

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.04 and last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 191853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

