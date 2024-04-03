Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.05

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 43191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sprott by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

