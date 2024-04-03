Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.29

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 3446230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSM

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 12.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $1,952,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,162,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 283,809 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 337,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 294,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.