Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. 20,824,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,594,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Bank of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 108,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 225,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

