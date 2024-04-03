Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.66

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 167311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Victory Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 135.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

