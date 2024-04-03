IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.24

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.24 and last traded at $128.19, with a volume of 40885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.30.

IES Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IES

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,513 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,556,157.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,503,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,337,682.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,513 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,556,157.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,494 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,437. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in IES by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IES by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

