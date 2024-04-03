Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $163.27. 1,287,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,330. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.