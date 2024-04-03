WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $767,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

