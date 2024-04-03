WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes $1.14 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in ResMed by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 0.8 %

RMD traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $185.83. The company had a trading volume of 454,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,215. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.71. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

