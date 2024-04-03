Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,585,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after buying an additional 615,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UBER traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,663,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,989,180. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.