WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 94,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.49. 279,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,119. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.85. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

