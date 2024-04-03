Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Trimmed by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $12.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $627.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $591.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $634.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

