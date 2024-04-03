WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,575. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

