WoodTrust Financial Corp Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $72.77. 1,392,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,653. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

