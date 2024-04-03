Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2,895.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 20.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco QQQ worth $121,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $439.75. 2,751,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,201,340. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

