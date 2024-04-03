Cosmos Price Tops $10.78 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.78 or 0.00016426 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.21 billion and approximately $188.82 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00069341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00027331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.