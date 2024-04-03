Ardor One Day Volume Hits $11.49 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $115.02 million and $11.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00069341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00027331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

