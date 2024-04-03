White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,000 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. 3,995,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

