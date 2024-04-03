White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 1,382,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 160,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 108,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,566,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,587,418. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

