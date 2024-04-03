Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 164,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,780,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $92.05. 144,794 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.