White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.59. 457,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2812 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

